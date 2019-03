A car left left the road and mounted the pavement in front of Subway in Bourbong Street.

A car left left the road and mounted the pavement in front of Subway in Bourbong Street. Mike Knott BUN010419CRA1

ONE patient has been transport to the Bundaberg Hospital after a traffic crash outside of Subway this morning.

The vehicle appears to have left the road and mounted the curb.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said they were called at 9.27am to Bourbong and Toonburra St for a single vehicle crash.

She said an adult female was transported in a stable condition.