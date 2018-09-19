Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck has burst into flames in Sydney's Kingsgrove causing major delays with all westbound lanes closed on the M5. Picture: Seven News
A truck has burst into flames in Sydney's Kingsgrove causing major delays with all westbound lanes closed on the M5. Picture: Seven News
News

Traffic chaos after truck explodes in flames

by Stephanie Bedo
19th Sep 2018 2:30 PM

A TRUCK has burst into flames near Sydney Airport this afternoon, sparking traffic chaos.

Lanes have been closed and traffic is being diverted after the accident on the M5.

All westbound lanes of the M5 on General Holmes Drive were closed at Kingsgrove Rd and one of two eastbound lanes closed as firefighters battled the blaze.

A truck has burst into flames in Sydney’s Kingsgrove causing major delays with all westbound lanes closed on the M5. Picture: Seven News
A truck has burst into flames in Sydney’s Kingsgrove causing major delays with all westbound lanes closed on the M5. Picture: Seven News

The truck was engulfed about 200m out of the M5 East tunnel, forcing firefighters to wear breathing apparatus as they fought the blaze.

"The trees alongside of the M5 are catching fire, there's big black smoke spewing from it, tyres popping," a witness told radio 2GB.

"It's chaos."

Motorists have been warned to expect significant delays and heavy traffic conditions in the area.

A truck has burst into flames in Sydney’s Kingsgrove causing major delays with all westbound lanes closed on the M5. Picture: Live traffic Sydney
A truck has burst into flames in Sydney’s Kingsgrove causing major delays with all westbound lanes closed on the M5. Picture: Live traffic Sydney
airport burst chaos flames sydney traffic truck

Top Stories

    Bundy drinks announce 'special brew' to mark 50 years

    premium_icon Bundy drinks announce 'special brew' to mark 50 years

    Business THIS Friday will mark Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' 50th birthday, and CEO John McLean is ready to welcome both national and international guests to the city.

    • 19th Sep 2018 2:02 PM
    Wide Bay to get gov funding for local employment trials

    premium_icon Wide Bay to get gov funding for local employment trials

    News The region is one of 10 selected across Australia

    • 19th Sep 2018 1:47 PM
    Get free coffee all week long at Bundy store

    premium_icon Get free coffee all week long at Bundy store

    Business Need coffee? How about a free one?

    Seafood business shutting up shop

    premium_icon Seafood business shutting up shop

    Business Seafood shop to close permanently this week

    Local Partners