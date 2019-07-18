Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Traffic chaos as siege blocks Brisbane tunnel

by Sarah Matthews
18th Jul 2019 8:34 AM

 

Police are negotiating with a knife-wielding man who has jumped on the roof of a major Brisbane tunnel - causing traffic chaos for peak-hour commuters in Brisbane's inner-east this morning.

The siege has forced police to block a road near the entrance and exit of the Clem 7 tunnel on Shafston Avenue in Kangaroo Point, affecting traffic coming in and out of the tunnel.

Police are reportedly negotiating with a man armed with a knife at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Channel 9
Police are reportedly negotiating with a man armed with a knife at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Channel 9

 


They are reportedly in negotiations with a man standing on the roof of the tunnel's entrance holding a knife.

In this Google Maps view taken at 7.30am, traffic is seen backed up along Shafston Avenue and Lytton Road following an incident at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel.
In this Google Maps view taken at 7.30am, traffic is seen backed up along Shafston Avenue and Lytton Road following an incident at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel.


According to Queensland Traffic, delays are expected as a result and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time or find an alternative route.

More Stories

delays editors picks police traffic

Top Stories

    Developer: Time is right to bring high-end homes to market

    premium_icon Developer: Time is right to bring high-end homes to market

    Property WORK has begun on what promises to be Bundaberg's most exclusive residential estate.

    REVEALED: Where Bundy's uni students are studying

    premium_icon REVEALED: Where Bundy's uni students are studying

    Life EXCLUSIVE: NewsMail reveals top tertiary schools in the state

    No 'climate emergency' for Bundaberg

    premium_icon No 'climate emergency' for Bundaberg

    News Noosa is the first local government in Queensland to declare