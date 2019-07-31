Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: One person has been injured in a traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs this morning.
FILE PHOTO: One person has been injured in a traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs this morning. Bev Lacey
News

Traffic blocked, one injured after peak-hour motorway smash

Ashley Carter
by
31st Jul 2019 8:29 AM | Updated: 9:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE person has been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a crash on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs this morning.

Paramedics were called to the crash on the westbound lanes between Kawana Way and Dixon Rd just before 8am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

One person with neck pain was treated at the scene, and two others who were involved were uninjured.

The patient has been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Traffic is blocked heading west towards Sippy Downs and delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to allow extra travel time and proceed with caution.

queensland ambulance service sunshine motorway traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'BIZARRE': Sex tape extortion by church biker on widow

    premium_icon 'BIZARRE': Sex tape extortion by church biker on widow

    News A church biker who used a sex tape to extort a now-dead club member and his widow has been sentenced for behaviour described as 'un-Christian'.

    Death of a major Queensland industry

    premium_icon Death of a major Queensland industry

    News Qld sugar production now 95 per cent majority foreign owned

    QUIRKY WEDDING PICS: Supernatural photo takes the cake

    premium_icon QUIRKY WEDDING PICS: Supernatural photo takes the cake

    Local Faces Harry Potter and Star Wars theme a winner

    HAIR YEAH! Vote for your favourite Bundy hairdresser

    premium_icon HAIR YEAH! Vote for your favourite Bundy hairdresser

    Business Readers nominate hundreds of hair stylists