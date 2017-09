CREWS are at the scene of a crash on Maryborough St.

The crash happened around 6pm.

A witness at the scene said people can't turn right from Walker to Maryborough Sts at the moment.

The crash happened around the same time as another two-person smash on Walker St, Norville.

It is believed there were no serious injuries.

Earlier, before 5.30pm, a car and truck collided at the intersection of Gin Gin and Sharon Rds.