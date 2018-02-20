Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car has rolled over this morning at Bucca, blocking traffic.
A car has rolled over this morning at Bucca, blocking traffic. Mikayla Haupt
News

Traffic blocked after roll-over

Mikayla Haupt
by
20th Feb 2018 8:57 AM

EMERGENCY services have rushed to the scene of a single car roll-over on Rosedale Rd, about 20 minutes from Bundaberg.

The crash happened before 8am, about 300 metres from Parcemi Rd, involving a white four-wheel drive.

The vehicle has landed on its side with debris strewn around.

Initial reports suggested one elderly women suffered a head injury and had to be transported to hospital.

Fire fighters are also on the scene with reports fuel was leaking from the car.

Both lanes of traffic are currently blocked off and drivers are being urged to seek an alternative route.

Police and fire fighters are still on the scene.

MORE TO COME

bucca bundaberg bundaberg police crash emergency serivces rosedale rd
Bundaberg News Mail
DIANNE RECOVERED: Bodies may be inside ill-fated trawler

DIANNE RECOVERED: Bodies may be inside ill-fated trawler

News Police say the bodies of the missing men from sunken fishing trawler FV Dianne could possibly still be on board.

  • 20th Feb 2018 10:54 AM
New NewsMail website is here

New NewsMail website is here
  • 20th Feb 2018 10:52 AM
Thief used drain to access Bundy homes

Thief used drain to access Bundy homes

News The owner saw the men trying to hide under the house...

Audit the 'tip of the iceberg' for aged care facilities

Audit the 'tip of the iceberg' for aged care facilities

News Report uncovers lack of staffing, nutrition and clinical care

Historical water tank to get a facelift

Historical water tank to get a facelift

News 'It's an important historical and visual entry point...'

Local Partners