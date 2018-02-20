Traffic blocked after roll-over

A car has rolled over this morning at Bucca, blocking traffic.

Mikayla Haupt

EMERGENCY services have rushed to the scene of a single car roll-over on Rosedale Rd, about 20 minutes from Bundaberg.

The crash happened before 8am, about 300 metres from Parcemi Rd, involving a white four-wheel drive.

The vehicle has landed on its side with debris strewn around.

Emergency services are on scene of a four-wheel drive rollover at Bucca:

Initial reports suggested one elderly women suffered a head injury and had to be transported to hospital.

Fire fighters are also on the scene with reports fuel was leaking from the car.

Both lanes of traffic are currently blocked off and drivers are being urged to seek an alternative route.

Police and fire fighters are still on the scene.

