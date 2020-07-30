Traffic backed up as COVID-19 fears lead to testing spike

TRAFFIC was again backed up on Mort St today as COVID-19 testing ramped up as fears of a second wave in Queensland increased.

There were reports some patients were waiting over an hour to get tested at the Baillie Henderson Hospital fever clinic for a second day in a row.

While three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Queensland today, Darling Downs Health said there were no active cases in the region.

"We understand you may be feeling concerned and worried about how the recent events will impact yourself and your loved ones," a spokesperson for the service said.

"We can all play a part in protecting each other by staying home when feeling unwell and getting tested.

"If you have symptoms, even if they are mild, please get tested and stay home until you receive your test result and you no longer have any symptoms.

"Getting tested and following the health guidelines and restrictions means you are helping protect our community, and helping us all get back to the lifestyle we love.

Cars line up while drivers wait for testing at Baillie Henderson COVID-19 fever clinic. Thursday, 30th July, 2020.

"Getting tested for COVID-19 is the equivalent of donating blood; it's for the common good. Your test could save someone's life. We are all in this together."

As of today, there are currently 77 people serving active quarantine notices in the Darling Downs region.