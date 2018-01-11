Menu
Traffic at a crawl after two-car crash

CRASH: Two cars collided in East Bundaberg just before 10am.
Emma Reid
by

TRAFFIC is heavily congested but moving slowly along Bargara Rd this morning a two-car crash.

A silver hatchback and another car crashed outside Impact Community Services at Bundaberg East just before 10am.

Emergency services including three ambulances, two police cars and a fire truck rushed to the scene.

One lane of traffic was completely blocked while they worked to free a woman trapped in the car.

The patient was treated at the scene before being taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

It was the second crash for the morning, keeping emergency services on their toes.

Earlier a car and truck and collided on Moore Park Road and Bundaberg-Gin Gin Road just before 9am.

Topics:  bundaberg police car crash east bundaberg queensland ambulance serivce

Bundaberg News Mail
COUNCILLOR Peter Heuser has resigned from Bundaberg Regional Council.

