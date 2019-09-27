Menu
There are reports of a collision on Shute Harbour Rd.
HEAD-ON CRASH: Two men in collision, road closed

Georgia Simpson
27th Sep 2019 7:06 PM
UPDATE: The flashing lights of emergency services pierced the darkness on Shute Harbour Rd, in Cannon Valley, as crews worked at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

Police at the scene said it was a head-on crash, with the smash blocking Shute Harbour Rd to all traffic in both directions for more than an hour on Friday night.

The crash happened between Riordanvale Rd and Gregory Cannon Valley Rd about 6.38pm.

A witness at the scene said he thought one of the men was trapped in his car, and he could hear the sounds of scraping and cutting metal, as emergency services worked to free him. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said a man, 55 was treated for chest pain, and another man, 38 was treated for neck pain at the scene.

Both men have been taken to hospital and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

INITIAL: TWO ambulance crews are at the scene of a collision on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannon Valley.

A Queensland Police services spokesperson confirmed it was a two vehicle crash. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said they were alerted to the accident at 6.38pm on Friday.

The spokesperson said two males were being treated at the scene, one with neck pain and the other with chest pain.

The two males are in a stable condition, the spokesperson said.

