Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad announced a new voluntary resources infrastructure fund last month. Picture: Annette Dew
Politics

Trad’s resources fund not ‘extortion’: Watchdog

by Sarah Vogler
14th Jun 2019 3:42 PM
QUEENSLAND'S Crime and Corruption Commission has ruled Treasurer Jackie Trad's new "voluntary" resources infrastructure fund does not amount to an extortion.

The $100 million fund was announced by Ms Trad last month with the resources industry asked to contribute cash in exchange for a three-year royalties freeze.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington.
LNP Leader Deb Frecklington referred it to the CCC arguing it "may constitute an offence of extortion under section 415 of the Criminal Code 1899".

Negotiations with miners were put on hold to allow the CCC to assess the complaint.

The watchdog issued a statement today advising it did not believe extortion was involved.

"The CCC determined the conduct does not raise a reasonable suspicion of corrupt conduct and would not, even if the conduct was proved, satisfy the elements of a criminal offence including the offence of extortion," it found.

"The CCC will therefore not investigate this matter."

