Traditional idea of marriage put to the test

IN AN increasingly secular and digital world, Heritage Christian Centre's Pastor Errol Buckle says the true test of marriage is the commitment to make a relationship last.

"Before marriage, couples complete a Prepare and Enrich course and we had a couple who found one wanted children and the other didn't," Mr Buckle said.

"This was such a deal-breaker that they would have rather been friends than choose a life together where one of them was unhappy.

"They chose not to marry; their friendship was too important."

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, divorce rates have decreased by 3.9 per cent and the trend in marriages has been consistently between 4.8 per cent and 5.8 per cent of the average Australian population.

This reveals a society which wants to believe in a happily-ever-after image of marriage.

A "fairy-tale feeling" has been identified to be at the centre of definitions of romance which some believe equates to love.

Looking for love is what Australian sites such as RSVP, Elite Singles and Aussie Cupid have in common and provide links for online dating services.

However, there is a growing number of apps accessible via smartphone for singles, including eHarmony, Coffee Meets Bagel, OkCupid, Zoosk, Tinder, Bumble, Happn, Plenty of Fish, Hinge, Scruff, Clover and Hater which can either be accessed free or a prescribed fee.

While money is said not to promise happiness, gifts quite often do with Valentine's Day being celebrated by lovers the world over. It continues to symbolise upholding romantic ideals with presents for the occasion including flowers, sweets, jewellery, lingerie, cards and perfume.

As gift giving gets more challenging for the partner who has everything, products revealing love can stretch from watches to bed sheets.

On what is the busiest day of the year for Bloomin Lovely Flowers, tradition remains popular. Owner Melissa Partridge said red roses were the flower of choice.

"A dozen red roses with baby's breath, wrapped in a bouquet and delivered is $70," Ms Partridge said.

"They range in price as to what is ordered. Up to $180 for chocolates, a teddy bear and a dozen red roses.

"People also will get variations of flowers for gifts. Like, a favourite flower or colour that their partner particularly likes.

"Yellow roses, irises and lilies can be popular or people add a colour to the bouquet."

Movies featuring romance in the plot has remained popular, especially those which focus on the often-funny aspect of the quest for love, revealing that it's not just for those trying to win a heart who watch romantic films.

At Reading Cinemas Bundaberg, manager Hayden Currie said teenagers and groups of mothers go to see romantic films, with people also dragging their partners along.

"Everyone can watch them. A rom-com is funny and they make people feel good," Mr Currie said.

Joanne Salmon from Dymocks said some books became more popular after they were made into television series, such as the Jojo Moyes' novels.

Me Before You, After You and Still Me became popular when the film Me Before You was released. Diana Gabaldon's Outlander is a popular series because of the television series as well," Ms Salmon said.

"There are a lot of different kinds of romance. Erotica, paranormal, classic, historical and contemporary are a few. E.L. James's Fifty Shades of Grey made erotic romance popular when it came out and there are still people interested in that, although it's not as popular now.

"Men and women buy romance novels and teen fiction features romance in various series.

"Beth Reekles' The Kissing Booth is an example where it isn't a romance as such but has relationships which could be seen as a romance in the story. But we still get people who are on holidays and come in to buy their Mills and Boons."

The Harlequin Mills & Boon paperbacks contribute half of sales of popular fiction and are defined by a central love story which rewards the reader with an optimistic ending.

Optimism is perhaps what motivates 80 per cent of couples to tie the knot for the first time, while according to the ABS an equal number of unmarried couples live together.

Rejecting the idea of long-term romance is a central theme in the writing of lecturer Leanne Dodd at Central Queensland University, who is also a chairwoman for the not-for-profit Queensland Writers Centre.

She published crime fiction novels The Ned Kelly Game, Eclipsed and One for All under the pseudonym Lea Scott and said her crime fiction novels all involved some sort of romantic relationship between the characters but they did not follow the formula for a traditional romance novel and were instead more anti-romance.

"Growing up, my idea of romance had always been the heady 'knight in shining armour' model. This was most certainly influenced by my voracious intake of old black and white midday movies as a child - I was particularly drawn to the 'bad boy saviours' - the pirates, the Arabian thieves and the Robin Hoods of the 1940s film era - and the dark and broody heroes of Gothic fiction," Ms Scott said.

"Now, romance means sharing a connection and the joys of a life well-lived with an equal partner.

"Once upon a time, a boy's eyes met a girl's eyes across a crowded room and the electricity that sparked was in their veins. People vowed to stay forever together - and they truly believed they would. I think the biggest change has been brought about by technology. Now, more often than not, the electricity travels across cables and wires."

Technology is also a factor which influences how we view romance, with about 29 million people in the US watching the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and 24 million people in the UK, according to Nielsen data.

The urge to witness the ultimate fairytale of a commoner being wed to a real-life prince had those who were not remotely loyal royalists watching, it seems.

Perhaps this is why there was so much interest in the Duke Duchess of Sussex's visit to Fraser Island this week.

And it seems that grooms are intent on creating a little magic for their brides with the times changing from a simple proposal on bended knee giving way to more drama.

As the average age increases to 29 for women and 31 for men for those being wed, we have to ask ourselves if, as a society are we placing too many expectations on finding a perfect partner?

In keeping with fairytale expectations, Bernas Proctor from Bundaberg's Bill Proctor Manufacturing Jeweller said some men went to incredible lengths.

"These days a trip to Paris and giving a ring under the Eiffel Tower is a normal thing to do," Ms Proctor said.

"One gentleman flew his partner to Baltimore's restaurant with the promise of a surprise. The lady expected a proposal over dinner and was a little let down when that didn't eventuate. Arriving home, she found a new washing machine. She thought this was her surprise but on opening the lid, found the real surprise - an engagement ring.

"A groom-to-be during a show at Sea World had the ring delivered to his partner by a seal. Still another tricked his partner into selling tickets to win a cruise with family and friends in on the secret. The 'lucky' lady won the prize and it turned out to be a surprise marriage proposal with a large 'will you marry me?' banner strung over the ship. They're all into giving them a surprise and it's all well planned."

While the event of marriage has remained at a stable rate, the way couples are being married has gradually evolved from ceremonies presided over by religious ministers to civil service ceremonies conducted by marriage celebrants. The ABS has recorded a 30 per cent drop in religious ceremonies in the past decade.

Mr Buckle said he saw the cause of a decrease in religious ceremonies as being related to fewer people being linked to Judeo-Christian and other theistic faiths.

"Hence, the rise in civil service ceremonies equates to the increasing availability of celebrants and options," he said.

"People now have more choice.

"If you take God out of the equation people will usually use a celebrant."

Australia's status as a multicultural country can be seen in the diversity of those marrying. The numbers have increased for those born in overseas countries marrying, while numbers of both partners born in Australia marrying have decreased according to ABS statistics. This could indicate a trend in acceptance of Australians marrying partners from countries other than Australia.

However, the statistics show a doubling of civil ceremonies for people who were born in countries other than Australia.

"A lot of other factors need to be considered like cultural backgrounds," Mr Buckle said.

"The possibility that there are higher numbers of Australians who are moving into a secular way of life is more likely.

"Reasons to marry are usually linked to tradition or faith."

Traditions are also kept for destinations for couples which evoke romantic feelings.

Around Bundy, a bushland setting and multi-coloured flowers at Eleven Acres is perfect for weddings, and Zen Beach Retreat and Vintner's Secret offer a little luxury for short getaways or relaxation.

But Mr Buckle said love was more than romantic feelings.

"Love is not a feeling, it's a commitment," he said.

"When we talk romance or love, what word do we use? What meaning are we giving it? You can love a hamburger. You can love a child. You can love your partner.

"In the English language the word 'love' has only one meaning. In other languages there are multiple meanings for love. For example, Eros means erotic love in Greek.

"The act of marriage is a public and formal declaration and as such people are less likely to quit so easily."

Changes to the 1961 Marriage Act had the passing of the Marriage Amendment (Definition and Religious Freedoms) Bill 2017 in December last year, with terms used during ceremonies for gender now being different; "spouse" instead of husband or wife.

Religious marriage and civil celebrants can offer marriage ceremonies to heterosexual or same-sex couples.

The ABS says the average marriage lasts 12 years.

Ms Dodd said views on marriage were affected by factors such as the potential of choice.

"When people meet, I've heard them say 'He/she would make a good first husband/wife' and that's if we even get married," she said.

"While this might be a sad reflection on the times, on the other hand, people are more empowered to leave relationships that aren't healthy for them.

"We no longer believe in the fairytale and 'happily ever after' - even if it is what we secretly covet."