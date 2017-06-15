Tradition builds the base of great club

PROUD HISTORY: Kayleen Bryan and Dave Smith believe the club's focus on juniors is the key to success.

THE proud tradition of Brothers Aston Villa Football Club is something president Dave Smith continues to take great pleasure in being a part of.

Dave himself has been involved with the club since 2002, the last 13 years as president.

Dave said the club had evolved from eight teams in 2004 to 17 teams at present, with the peak being 35 teams in 2011.

"Villa prides itself on being a club for the whole family and provides teams for players of all levels and skill sets,” he said.

"The current Aston Villa men's team is full of Villa juniors who have played for the club from the start of their soccer careers.

"Aston Villa is all about developing our young players and giving them every opportunity to excel at the top level locally.”

Players of prominence to have played for Aston Villa include Clint Bolton who has represented Australia; more recently Kijah Stephenson has been selected to play for the Australian under-17 women's team and many other juniors have followed the pathway to state honours and representing various QPL and NPL clubs.

Moving forward the club is looking to secure its own club house and facilities and to keep moving up on the FQ accreditation scheme so as to raise the level of professionalism for its players and coaches.

Dave said that Aston Villa has always and still gets support from sponsors and fans and wouldn't be the club it is today without the long term support provided by local businesses and devoted fans.

"I see the future of the club being strong due to our juniors coming through and the hard work being put in by the committee, the coaches and volunteers,” he said.

"Thanks must go to all who have contributed to the club in any way over the last 50 years to create the legacy that continues today.

"For me personally I think the fact that Les Davis, the founder of the club, is able to celebrate the 50th anniversary is special.

"Les never misses a game and has a very hands-on association with the club to this day.

"I'm proud to be associated with Aston Villa and like many other long serving club people, believe that there is only one club.”