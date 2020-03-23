TRADING DETAILS: Pubs, eateries across North Burnett

OPEN OR CLOSED?: With the strict new laws in place as of midday, March 23, we chat to the venues affected around the North Burnettt. Picture: File.

BUSINESSES across the North Burnett are hoping residents continue to show them support in the wake of the Prime Minister’s tough new rules which aim to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

From noon today, licensed areas of hotels and pubs will be closed.

That does not include bottle shops, which “work like any other retail premises”.

Entertainment venues and cinemas, casinos and nightclubs will also close, while restaurants and cafes will be restricted to takeaway or home delivery only.

Indoor sporting venues, gyms, churches and other places of worship will also close, and enclosed spaces for funerals and “things of that nature” will have to follow the strict four square metre rule “which will be enforced”.

Home takeaway deliveries will continue as normal.

The PM warned that even harsher restrictions could be on the cards if Australians failed to observe proper social distancing measures in public places as he pleaded with the community to do the right thing.

“As we’ve just made very clear, that when that doesn’t occur, then more dramatic measures have to be introduced,” he said.

“I would simply ask Australians to be calm and exercise some sensible judgment.”

Staff such as Liz Evans from Cafe Delicious in Monto are hoping residents rally behind affected businesses.

“We’re trying the best we can at the moment,” Ms Evans said.

“We’ll be operating as a takeaway venue, and we’re encouraging our customers to call ahead, and offering delivery to local businesses.

“We mainly just want to let everyone know that we’re still here.”

The Star Hotel Eidsvold is waiting on its governing body to determine whether it can continue to operate by selling takeaway meals.

Publican Kinta Gitsham said she had received messages from several patrons asking about what the Prime Minister’s rules mean for the pub.

“As of 12pm today we’ll have no poker machines, no drinking at the bar, but we’re still hoping to stay open,” Mrs Gitsham said.

“It’s tough, back to back off the drought, and this could be in place for months.”

In times like this, Mrs Gitsham believes it’s more important than ever to shop locally.

“This is the time to support your local businesses and not go into the cities,” she said.

“We have quite a few staff as well whose hours are going to change because of this.

“So the best way to keep their income is to encourage everyone to buy locally.”

Here’s the trading details for some of your favourite pubs and cafes around the region:

Grand Hotel Gayndah

As of noon today, the Grand Hotel will cease dine-in meals, Keno and gaming, and the sale of alcohol on the premises.

The hotel will be still be preparing takeaway meals, advertised daily, and drive-through bottle shop sales.

Cafe Delicious, Monto

As of noon today, the cafe will be operating as a takeaway venue only.

They’ll also be offering delivery to local businesses, and are encouraging customers to call ahead for orders on 4166 3225.

Mount Perry Grand Hotel

After noon today, the Mount Perry Grand Hotel will only be allowed to sell takeaway meals and function as a bottle shop.

Phone orders are recommended. Call 4105 9708.

A Little Different Cafe, Gayndah

The cafe will still be open as per their normal trading hours, but will not have any customers dining in.

Takeaway orders are allowed, and phone orders are welcome. Call 4161 1348.

The Star Hotel, Eidsvold

The Star Hotel will be closing as of noon today.

The team is hoping to operate as a takeaway venue, due to the fact their bottle shop is inside the premises, but are currently in talks to see if they can still operate.

The Grand Hotel, Monto

The kitchen and bar will be closing as of noon today, and the hotel will be operating as a take away venue only.

The kitchen will be open for takeaways, and home deliveries for night service only.

The Bottle Mart will operate for takeaways and home deliveries.

Golden Orange Hotel Motel, Gayndah

The Golden Orange will be closed as of noon today, but the bottle shop will remain open from 9am to close.

Mundubbera Bakery and Cafe

The bakery will be operating as a takeaway venue due to the government regulations, and will not be serving dine-ins.

Biggenden Coffee Pozzee

The cafe will continue to run as of noon today, serving takeaway food and coffees only.

The Albert Hotel, Monto

The hotel still be open for takeaway alcohol from 10am in the mornings, seven days a week.

Their meal trade, pokies, and bar trade will be closed.

Takeaway meals will still be available to order by phone. Call 4166 2166.

Mungungo Pub

The pub be operating normally until noon, today, and will then operate as a takeaway business.

The pub is able to provide meals and alcohol takeaway, and will be offering home delivery service between 4pm and 8pm.

The accommodation will operate as normal, with room service meals available.