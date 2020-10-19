Trading coal for clean: New franchise saves money and health

AFTER a decade of working in coal mines, Chad Pay decided it was time for a change.

Purchasing business franchise Purify Air Wide Bay, Mr Pay services areas across the region, ensuring residents have access to clean air.

"As a former underground coal miner, I understand the importance of the quality of air that we breathe and that is very important," Mr Pay said.

"Our main motto at Purify Air is it saves you money and your health."

Hanging up his coal mine hat, Mr Pay said he made the decision to change careers as he wanted to be closer to home and his partner and would like to be known within the community as the "aircon guy."

Specialising in cleaning all types of airconditioning systems and mould mediation, the business uses natural, non-toxic and eco-friendly products.

Improving the efficiency of airconditioning units and reducing short and long-term costs, the maintenance work will also assist with asthma, allergies and respiratory issues.

"We offer deep, premium cleans of airconditioners, following an 18-step guide which covers everything and offers a 12 month no-mould guarantee," Mr Pay said.

"The mould mediation is an antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal fogging service and treatment, creates a force field that kills 99.9 per cent of germs and it's very undisruptive.

"We use a nano technology product that is non-toxic and environmentally friendly, which makes it really good for offices, hospitals and residential properties."

CLEAN AIR: Purify Air Wide Bay franchise owner Chad Pay and his partner Jade Holland.

And while the Wide Bay business only kicked off five weeks ago, it has been a busy time for the franchise owner, who has been working plenty of overtime.

"It's just myself in Wide Bay at the moment and my partner occasionally helps out, but I really want to establish the business and then I'll look at getting an additional vehicle on the road.

"The support from the Bundaberg and Wide Bay area has been unbelievable and we are so grateful for our customers."

Keen to give back to the community, Purify Air - Wide Bay has started sponsoring the independent Riders in Maryborough and is looking to support additional sporting teams in the region.

Servicing Bundaberg, Childers, Hervey Bay, Fraser Island, Maryborough and Gympie, quotes can be obtained by phoning 0409 356 985 or emailing chad.p@purifyair.com.au

