Tradie’s tantrum after taking disabled park

A TRADESMAN who parked his 4WD in a disability space at Bunnings unleashed a temper tantrum when a witness filmed him.

A court has heard the illegally parked driver, Ventzislav Kostov, assaulted the woman and her phone was smashed in a carpark confrontation only a week before Christmas.

When Kostov fronted Ipswich Magistrates Court he maintained that he did not deliberately park his vehicle in the signed disabled space.

Ventzislav Branimirov Kostov, 29, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to charges of common assault at Bunnings Springfield Central on Tuesday, December 17, 2019; and doing wilful damage to a mobile phone.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore said the incident occurred at 3.45pm when a woman outside the Bunnings warehouse saw a man park his white Mitsubishi Pajero in the disabled parking spot.

When she spoke to him about it the driver Kostov told her to "f***k off" and walked inside the shop.

The woman then took photos using her mobile phone of the illegal parking.

Snr Const Elmore said Kostov returned, angrily telling the woman "don't take f***ing pictures of me"

The court heard Kostov struck the woman, causing the phone to fall to the ground and smash.

Kostov got into his Pajero and drove off.

Three days later he was interviewed by police about the incident.

"He said he was going to Bunnings to return something and parked in the disabled space by accident," Snr Const Elmore said.

"He said he was getting into his vehicle and tapped her phone. He did not want the person to photograph near his face."

Defence lawyer Christy Louden said Kostov was a carpenter by trade and instructed that he did try to resolve the matter through the restorative justice process (by talking with the victim).

She said Kostov maintained that the woman wanted more money than he was wiling to pay in restitution.

His version of the events that took place also differed.

Snr Const Elmore said police had no detail of any financial compensation sought by the woman for her damaged phone.

Magistrate David Shepherd said while the circumstances of the assault were relatively minor, Kostov's reaction was "entirely unjustified".

"I do have difficulty accepting that you parked there by accident. It appears to have caused her to become upset which is not an uncommon concern with people," Mr Shepherd said.

"You had no right to do what you did."

Kostov was fined $750 with no conviction recorded.