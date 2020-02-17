Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stolen cars
Stolen cars
Crime

Tradie’s brave attempts to stop carjacking backfire

Shayla Bulloch
by and SHAYLA BULLOCH
17th Feb 2020 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOWNSVILLE tradie's attempts to stop a group of juveniles in a suspected stolen car have backfired after he was charged by police with dangerous driving.

The man, who does not wish to be named, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle for allegedly ramming the $50,000 car when a juvenile allegedly tried to carjack him at knifepoint.

The car full of teenagers was allegedly first sighted driving on Ross River Rd, heading towards the city about 8pm on Sunday night.

One of the juveniles allegedly starting throwing bottles at the man's car then got out holding a knife and attempted to carjack him.

The man's 15-year-old daughter was in the car at the time.

He allegedly rammed the car twice before the juveniles got out of the car and stole another.

A 14-year-old girl was left behind at the scene when three other juveniles allegedly fled in another stolen car.

The second stolen car, an orange Holden Commodore, was found this morning with one person taken into custody.

Child Protection Investigation Unit officer-in-charge Dave Miles said the teenage girl has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and will face court today.

He said three other suspects, aged between 12 and 16 years old, were still on the run.

Police are still investigating.

More Stories

Show More
carjack crime editors picks tradie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QAS respond to incident involving bike

        premium_icon QAS respond to incident involving bike

        News PARAMEDICS are on scene, after an incident involving a bicycle occurred this morning.

        PHOTOS: Revamp underway for stoic building

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Revamp underway for stoic building

        News It was built before the First World War and has stood the test of time ever...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days