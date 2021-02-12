Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Tradie sentenced after shooting himself in the leg

by Erin Smith
11th Feb 2021 8:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A 30-year-old Deception Bay man has been jailed after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

Dallas Dean Newby pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous conduct with a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on February 11.

The court heard that on November 22 at about 5.40am Newby was dropped off at Redcliffe Hospital by two other people. He had a single gunshot wound to his upper thigh.

The people who dropped him off left after he entered the hospital.

Police used CCTV footage and later found the vehicle seen dropping Newby off at a Deception Bay address.

Dallas Newby has been sentenced after pleading guilty in Redcliffe Magistrates Court to two charges. Photo: Facebook
Dallas Newby has been sentenced after pleading guilty in Redcliffe Magistrates Court to two charges. Photo: Facebook

 

 

During a search of the home police found two homemade handguns, drugs and drug related property. Newby was not charged with any drug-related offences.

The court heard that further CCTV footage from along Captain Cook Pde showed Newby and two others walking down the street earlier the same morning.

A silver handgun is visible in Newby's hand.

A short time later the footage shows Newby put his hand in his pocket and then suddenly drop to the ground.

The court heard that Newby initially told police he had been shot by a third party but went on to tell police he had accidentally shot himself.

 

 

Dallas Newby pleaded guilty to a weapons act offence after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. Photo: Facebook
Dallas Newby pleaded guilty to a weapons act offence after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. Photo: Facebook

More court news

Jailed Catholic brother faces seven new abuse charges

Tantrum chucking brickie busted with loaded sawn-off

Teen's disgraceful treatment of hospital nurse revealed

 

Newby, a boiler maker by trade, lost his job as a result of the criminal charges, is now homeless and has started using ice, the court heard.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said carrying a loaded weapon in public is a serious offence.

He noted that Newby had no similar matters on his criminal history and that he had not been before the courts since 2016.

 

 

Dallas Newby, was sentenced to four months for each of the two weapons offences. Photo: Facebook
Dallas Newby, was sentenced to four months for each of the two weapons offences. Photo: Facebook

 

Newby was sentenced to four months imprisonment for each offence. The sentences were suspended for 12 months.

Originally published as Tradie sentenced after shooting himself in the leg

More Stories

court crime editors picks shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        BARGARA GROW ROOM: Man jailed after raid reveals drugs, cash

        Premium Content BARGARA GROW ROOM: Man jailed after raid reveals drugs, cash

        News He failed to convince a judge an elaborate hydroponic set-up and kilos of marijuana...

        ‘We’ve got nothing else’: Sugar prices ride on WTO decision

        Premium Content ‘We’ve got nothing else’: Sugar prices ride on WTO decision

        Rural The next step in Australia’s fight to make India scrap its grower subsidies and...

        BEACH REPORT: Be on blue bottle watch as winds change

        Premium Content BEACH REPORT: Be on blue bottle watch as winds change

        News Where the conditions for swimming and surfing will be best this weekend.