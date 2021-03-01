Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Aaron David Marriage outside court. Picture: Jerad Williams
Aaron David Marriage outside court. Picture: Jerad Williams
Crime

Tradie accused of threatening to ‘mow down’ Premier

by Lea Emery
1st Mar 2021 2:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NERANG man accused to threatening the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young had his matter delayed in order for more information to be provided to defence.

Aaron Marriage appeared briefly in the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday morning where he faced charges of using a carriage service to make threats to kill.

Aaron David Marriage outside court. Picture: Jerad Williams
Aaron David Marriage outside court. Picture: Jerad Williams

It is alleged the bricklayer threatened to "mow down" Ms Palaszczuk and Dr Young on a Facebook post made in September last year.

Defence lawyer Nic Tobin, of Nic Tobin Legal, asked for the matter to be adjourned until April 19 so a brief of evidence could be obtained.

 

lea.emery@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Tradie accused of threatening to 'mow down' Premier

annastacia palaszczuk crime editors picks threat

Just In

    PM speaks on national shame

    PM speaks on national shame
    • 1st Mar 2021 1:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland's worst fine dodgers revealed

        Premium Content Queensland's worst fine dodgers revealed

        Crime The value of unpaid speeding fines in Queensland is skyrocketing, with the state’s debt collection agency now owed $253.8m. SEE THE TOP OFFENCES.

        Community’s heartbreak at loss of Busy Bee’s Kent Wong

        Premium Content Community’s heartbreak at loss of Busy Bee’s Kent Wong

        News He was always a friendly and familiar face at one of Bundaberg’s most well-known...

        Connect your business to resource industry ‘gold vein’

        Premium Content Connect your business to resource industry ‘gold vein’

        News Aeris Resources is holding industry events for businesses in Gladstone and...

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.