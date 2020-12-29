TRADE TENSIONS: Bundy readers have their say

With Chinese customs data showing that thousands of litres of Australian craft beer was turned away from the country, the NewsMail asked readers if they thought Australia should ban Chinese imports during the trade war.

But locals feared the lack of products if Chinese goods were to theoretically be banned.

"There will be nothing left on our shelves if we ban everything made in China... including the shelves," Jamie Richter said.

Dale Fagg said many people just wouldn't pay for locally produced products.

But some readers, such as Phillip Williams, were convinced Australia needed to take a tougher stand against China.

"Confiscate all property they own or lease in Australia," he said.

"Find other markets for the exports and start manufacturing at home.

"The only ones who benefit from producing in China and the third world countries are the businesses they pay a pittance to the workers but the Australian customers still get charged exorbitant prices for the goods."

Mr Williams said people were not getting a good deal from Chinese imports.

"Remember if a business can sell an item for a discounted sale price from 50 to 70 per cent and still make a profit then you can be sure you are being ripped off.

Eros Charalambous also thought a strong stance was important.

"Rescind leases, ban imports, stop Chinese ownership of our land, ports and water," he said.

"Start building up our own manufacturing again."

Regarding the question about refusing Chinese-made goods, Ken Wilson made simple remark.

"Then it becomes a war - doesn't it."