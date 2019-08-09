Trad won't budge on Regional Deal without Maryborough

POINTING THE WAY: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack are keen to get moving on the Hinkler Regional Deal.

STATE Treasurer Jackie Trad said she can only commit funding into the Hinkler Regional Deal if Maryborough is included in the scheme.

Ms Trad said it was unfair to economically divide Wide Bay and exclude key cities in it that do not fall under one federal electorate.

She supported the deal in principle, which brings $173 million in federal funding, and was willing to negotiate with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack in person, but there needed to be flexibility to include Maryborough.

"They are not fair dinkum about good faith negotiation, they announced this without any consultation with us originally,” Ms Trad said.

"As a Queenslander I can't exclude a very important part of Queensland's regional community from what is a good economic reform program.”

Negotiations with the Deputy Prime Minister broke down earlier this year when he rejected the condition.

"I was happy with that there would be a soft boundary to the regional deal, so not explicitly put Maryborough in there, but not have a hard boundary,” Ms Trad told the NewsMail yesterday.

"So the investments that were happening in Maryborough could be seen as positive for the regional deal.

"I was prepared to come to this with a compromise...but the deputy prime minister just will not entertain it.”

The Federal Government could continue to fund the projects that they wanted and the State Government would not stop them from doing this, but it would not add its own funds into the projects aside for $9 million in road projects, as well as a study for the demaining of Quay St.

McCormack and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the boundary was set in coordination with the enforcement of the Cashless Debit Card, to push people out of welfare into a boosted job market.

Ms Trad said this was not "a real answer” for the refusal to adjust the boundary.

"I'm not convinced myself of their efficacy, I do know that is only one program,” she said.

"What we're talking about is the whole region, and the whole region with very important population centres.

"If they can work united and together then it will be a stronger region but the federal government is determined to treat Maryborough appallingly and to dismiss them and not include them in the regional deal and I think that's fundamentally unfair.”

Mr McCormack said it was ridiculous to suggest that he had "torn up” The Hinkler Regional Deal's statement of intent in March.

"The Australian Government has been very clear about the boundaries of the Hinkler Regional Deal from outset,” he said.

"The Federal Liberal and Nationals government has never shied away from this deal.

"It's now up to the Queensland State Labor Government to come to the party so we can all get on with the job of delivering for the region.”

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt released an online community petition lobbying for the Queensland Government to commit funds to the scheme.

"We, the undersigned, are calling on the Deputy Premier of Queensland, to put the regions first and commit new State Government funding for new projects under the Hinkler Regional Deal,” the petition said.

"The Federal Government has committed $173m to the Hinkler Regional Deal for vital infrastructure and job creating projects and is working closely with the Fraser Coast Regional Council and Bundaberg Regional Council.

"Meanwhile, the Queensland State Labor Government continues to ignore the residents that live here and in the regions.”

Mr Pitt said the Queensland Government withdrew its support 24 hours before it was prepared to sign its support for the scheme.

"The Federal Government is committed to delivering all of the Hinkler Regional Deal projects,” he said.

"The funding is in the 2019-20 Budget and we are getting on with the job of providing vital infrastructure and job creating projects.”