Trad: State was kept in the dark with Regional Deal

ACTING Prime Minister Michael McCormack yesterday unveiled a historic deal which is set to stimulate Bundaberg's economy.

All three levels of government will come together and deliver the nation's first Regional Deal.

Similar to a City Deal, the initiative is aimed at breathing new life into the Hinkler electorate, which has battled generational unemployment issues.

However, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad in welcoming the announcement also said the Queensland Government had been kept in the dark about yesterday's announcement on a project that was meant to be a collaborative effort.

She said the Federal Government had "never once spoken to the state government about a City Deal for the region before today.”

Earlier in the day Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, who spoke about the potential of a deal in parliament in February, said it was a step in the right direction for the region.

Mr Pitt confirmed between $50million and $100 million would be contributed by the Federal Government.

He said all three levels of government would now work together on a range of projects.

Mr Pitt said it was not a future election promise, but a commitment that would not have been made if the funds were not available.

The relevant federal government department will immediately begin to coordinate discussions with the other tiers of government.

It's hoped an agreement from all levels would be in place early in the new year.

"It's yet to be determined,” Mr Pitt said to questions about how much each tier of government would contribute.

"It's not a wish list for our region, but about strengthening the strings on the bow.”

Mr Pitt said decentralisation was high on his list of priorities.

Mr McCormack, who made yesterday's announcement in Hervey Bay with Mr Pitt, said like existing City Deals, this Regional Deal would bring together all levels of government to capitalise on opportunities.

"The Regional Deal approach provides a unique opportunity to get all three levels of government on the same page and working together towards the common goal of ensuring a region can reach its maximum potential,” Mr McCormack said.

"Working together will help governments develop a shared vision for a region, which will identify and consider key investments and reforms that are required in that area. For instance in the Bundaberg-Hervey Bay area, a Regional Deal could look at existing plans or opportunities to attract new business to the region.

"What will be known as the Hinkler Regional Deal will encompass the cities of Bundaberg and Hervey Bay, using the same boundaries as the recently-commenced cashless debit card trial.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the council welcomed the deal for Bundaberg.

"I commend the Member for Hinkler, Keith Pitt, who has been a strong advocate for this,” Cr Dempsey said

"I was pleased to sign Mr Pitt's petition calling for a Regional Deal and I wrote to the former Prime Minister a few months ago to support our local member.”

This comes as finer details of the deal are yet to be revealed.

"We still haven't seen the detail of how this will operate and we don't know how much money is on the table,” Cr Dempsey said.

"The announcement is a great start, but we now need to work with the Commonwealth and the State to make sure we get value for money, create jobs, build infrastructure and encourage new investment.”

Minister for Local Government and Decentralisation Bridget McKenzie said the Government had heard the chorus of support for a Regional Deal in the Bundaberg-Hervey Bay area.

"There has been a lot of interest from communities which want to participate in the Regional Deals pilot and the Bundaberg-Hervey Bay area has expressed their desire to be one of the pilot locations,” Senator McKenzie said.

Mr Pitt said the Bundaberg-Hervey Bay region had a lot of untapped potential to increase the output of key industries including agriculture, manufacturing and tourism.

"As a resident of the Bundaberg-Hervey Bay area I am well aware of not only the challenges that face our community but also the opportunities to grow our industries such as agriculture and manufacturing,” he said.

"This region has one of the highest unemployment rates in Australia but this is what makes it well-suited to the Regional Deal model, which is all about developing projects which will generate jobs.”

Ms Trad said the best outcomes would come by working together. "That's why it was so disappointing that the Queensland Government found out about this annoucement minutes before it was made,” she said.