Trad opens door for Hinkler deal discussions

DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad is looking forward to talks with the relevant Morrison government minister once that person is sworn in about the Hinkler Regional Deal.

However, Ms Trad says she is still keen to see the whole Wide Bay region covered in the deal.

The weekend election result has spooked Queensland Labor about its hopes of re-election at next year's state poll with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk saying her focus will be firmly on how the government can support job creation.

With jobs the centrepiece of the Hinkler Regional Deal the NewsMail yesterday asked Ms Trad's office if they would finally commit to the deal as they'd been called on Sunday to do by Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

The federal government has committed more than $170million to the deal, which would also require state and local government investment.

Shortly before the election was called, the state pulled out of signing the deal at the last minute before arguing it should incorporate the wider Wide Bay area.

It was a hot issue at the start of the election after Mr Pitt announced the government's commitment of $30 million to de-main Quay St and pave the way for revitalisation works in the CBD. Yesterday a spokesman for Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said the door was open for discussions, however they still believed it should include a wider region.

"Prior to the federal election, the Queensland Government said the Regional Deal should benefit the entire region and not just one federal electorate, and we look forward to discussing this further with the relevant minister once the Prime Minister announces his new cabinet,” the spokesman told the NewsMail.

"The Queensland Government is committed to delivering for Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and the entire Wide Bay Burnett region.

"That's why the last state budget invested almost $600million in local Infrastructure, supporting around 2200 jobs in the region.”

In the week before the election, Mr Pitt said once the federal result was known everyone could get on with delivering the deal.

"We've got the politics out of the way and certainly local council I know is very keen to make their contribution,” Mr Pitt said on Sunday as he called for the state to get on board.

"I will continue to build on the work I have done for this electorate: the $173 million Hinkler Regional Deal and it's projects including the Hervey Bay CBD development and the Quay Street bypass; the Cashless Debit Card trial; job-creating projects like Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' new super brewery, Macadamias Australia's expansion and new tourism facility, and Consolidated Linen's expansion in Hervey Bay.”