Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad. Pic Peter Wallis
Trad: lack of support for Qld

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
7th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
DEPUTY Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad has slammed the Morrison Government, claiming a complete lack of support for Queensland.

Ms Trad said the investment of the Palaszczuk Government was the only thing moving Queensland forward.

“This is the worst national growth we’ve seen since the Global Financial Crisis,” Ms Trad said.

“As has been noted by economists across the country, all but 0.1 per cent of the 1.4 per cent GDP growth came from government investment.”

Ms Trad said there was no government in Australia that backed jobs and growth as fiercely as the Palaszczuk Government.

“We know that the role of governments is to hire, invest and build to support economic growth,” she said.

“Queensland’s growth reflects that determination.”

Ms Trad said Queensland’s growth in State Final Demand was the second-fastest among mainland states.

However Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the Palaszczuk Government was letting investment stall.

“Just like the Australian Labor Party, the deputy premier continues to talk down the Australian economy when we should be talking it up,” Mr Pitt said.

Mr Pitt said small and medium-sized businesses in Queensland want to see a strong economy so they have the confidence to expand.

“The Hinkler Regional Deal is a $173 million investment into the Queensland regions, which the Queensland State Labor Government refuse to get on-board with,” he said.

“Some of the 13 projects as part of the Hinkler Regional Deal are already underway and they will be delivered.”

The comments come as the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows unemployment in the Wide Bay sitting relatively stable.

Unemployment has been trending down since the beginning of the year, dropping 0.7 per cent since January.

Despite a 0.1 per cent increase in the unemployment rate between June and July from 7.3 to 7.4 per cent, the total unemployed persons and total labour force has remained the same.

economic economy hinkler regional deal infrastructure investment jackie trad
Bundaberg News Mail

