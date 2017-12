A TRACTOR has hit a pole on Windermere Rd.

While there have been no injuries, it is believed the crash will result in blockages on Windermere Rd for some time while the scene is made safe.

It is believed traffic is possibly getting diverted at Hummock Rd.

The crash happened on Windermere Rd between Cattermull St and Hummock Rd.

Police were unable to answer calls.