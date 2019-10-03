Track upgrade is coming for Bundy Kart Club

Jared Silcox of the Bundaberg Kart Club competing at Dromeside Raceway. Plans are underway to upgrade the track to 1000m.

MOTORSPORT: The Bundaberg Kart Club hopes national karting events can come to the region in the next decade.

Plans are in place to extend the track at Dromeside Raceway to the requirements needed to have national events come to Bundaberg.

The track’s distance is 760m, according to the Karting Queensland site, which doesn’t meet the 1000m required to host a national event.

Only four Queensland tracks — at Emerald, Ipswich, Townsville and the Whitsundays — are currently long enough to qualify.

“We are looking at a five-year plan on extending the racetrack,” BKC vice-president Andrew Wagner said.

“The extension would get the track to the 1000 mark to allow us to have national events.”

The club wouldn’t specify exactly where on the circuit the track would be upgraded, but it would likely happen between turn one and turn two on the current circuit or at turns five and six.

Wagner said the potential upgrades would have no impact on the track resurface that was about to happen.

It was announced earlier this week (below) that Dromeside Raceway would be resurfaced thanks to a $27,500 grant from the State Government under the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

The funding was announced by State Member for Bundaberg David Batt earlier this week.

The club will resurface the track using a special sealant from a Brisbane-based company.

“(The announcement) is a win-win for everyone,” Wagner said.

“For us, we’d lay the new section and then put the product on it.”

The club will be holding a meet this weekend, its second to last one for the season.

To nominate, head to https://bit.ly/2p6aAf0.

The club is hoping there will be at least 30 karts racing this weekend for the event.