TRACK SUITS STAR: Allen wins medals at titles

Cyclist Duncan Allen did well at the Nationals bringing home two medals.

CYCLING: Bundaberg's Duncan Allen admits the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane does bring out the best in him.

Allen won two medals at the elite and under-19 track national titles last week.

Competing for his state he won bronze in the wheelrace individually before combining with his state teammates to win silver in the U19 teams sprint.

"We qualified second, 0.4 seconds off the gold (and South Australia),” Allen said.

"We went into the gold medal ride off and knew we could bring it back a bit.

"But we were not expecting SA to go even faster.”

Allen saved his best to the final night in the wheelrace.

He finished third against elite riders.

The handicap saw Allen given 55 metres as his benchmark before he pushed his way to the front.

He was only overtaken once by eventual winner Sam Gallagher as he overtook the rest of the field minus Matthew Rice who finished second.

"I was rated as one of the faster riders,” he said.

"With two to go it was starting to get hard.

"I was battling against one of my teammates for the bronze and was lucky to have better legs on the day.”

Allen said that endurance comes from training at Kevin Brodgen Velodrome, his testing track.

"This track is polar opposite (to Anna Meares),” he said.

"But it does set us up well, the laps are long so it makes you have I guess more endurance for the laps and you expect more in the lap.”

The two medals Allen won added to the success he had at the same velodrome in 2017 when he combined with Brodie Allison and Liliana McLellan to win a state title.

He said the medals come from the drive both he and the others have to represent the region well.

Allen aims to come back next year. "

Now I've achieved that I want the green and gold jerseys next time,” he said.

Allen is about to take a break from cycling before focusing on the road state titles later this year.