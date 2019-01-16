Toyah's Dad lays flowers where he found her body

Detectives are investigating the homicide of Toyah Cordingley at Wangetti Beach. Picture: Facebook

THE father of Toyah Cordingley has returned to Wangetti Beach for the first time since finding his slain daughter nearly three months ago.

"I went back to Wangetti Beach today for the first time since that horrific day," Troy Cordingley posted on social media in a group dedicated to the memory of his beloved daughter.

He posted a photo of him laying flowers on the beach where he found his daughter's body about 7.45am on October 22.

"It was lovely to see peoples (sic) tributes and so hard to lay golden penda flowers where I found my little girl. We will never give up," he wrote yesterday afternoon.

The 24-year-old pharmacy assistant took her dog for a walk on October 21 and did not return.

She was reported missing by her boyfriend about 10.50pm and the following morning a search party set out along the sand.

Tragically Mr Cordingley found his daughter's body, which police said showed signs of violence.

"Finding her body has burnt an indelible image in my mind," he said in a statement last year.

"I feel lost and empty inside but will always have the wonderful memories of those 24 years … 24 years, she should have had so many more."

Mr Cordingley's post has received overwhelming support from a community still in shock over the murder.

Toyah Cordingley's family members Sam Lemura and Adam Bugeja and family friend Wayne 'Prong' Trimble (centre) in front of the roadside sign erected. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

Hundreds of people took part in a combined hunt for clues about Toyah Cordingley's murder at Wangetti Beach. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

"You're an amazingly strong person Troy, I don't know how you guys are coping. We are all still here for you and the rest of Toyah's family and friends … Justice must be close now," Patrick Giddins wrote.

"That must have been so unbelievably difficult. Very Brave of you. Really hope there is justice soon for your beautiful Toyah," Sallie Ann Marie wrote.

The police investigation into Toyah's murder continues. Innisfail nurse Rajwinder Singh, has been revealed as a person of interest, however he has vanished overseas.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.