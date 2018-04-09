Car parking debacle ... rule or rort?

Yasmin O'Connor of Pimlico was given a parking fine despite paying for parking on Hanran Street. Picture: Zak Simmonds

A WOMAN who received a parking fine despite paying for a ticket has criticised a "ridiculous" Townsville City Council policy.

Yasmin O'Connor was shocked when she received a $63 parking fine half an hour before her paid ticket expired.

The mother of two from Pimlico had parked in a two-hour zone on Hanran St, Townsville City, about 10.20am. She paid for her parking and then moved her car to another carpark on the same street about 12.20pm, again paying for two hours parking.

She was issued a fine at 1.50pm - 30 minutes before her ticket was set to expire.

Council said the fine was issued because Ms O'Connor parked in the same parking zone for longer than the two hours allowed.

Ms O'Connor works as a cleaner in a building on Hanran St and has been parking there for eight years; without ever getting a parking ticket.

She said it was "ridiculous" that someone could move their car, pay for a ticket and still be fined.

"I am really angry at the whole situation," Ms O'Connor said.

"I've done the right thing, I've paid for my parking.

"Now this is two hours work I would have to do for nothing to pay off this ticket."

Ms O'Connor went straight to the council to challenge the fine but received a letter claiming the issuing officer recorded her car in the area at 10.54am and then again at 1.51pm.

The letter stated a person may only park a vehicle in a designated parking space if "the person does not park the vehicle in the space longer than the maximum time indicated".

Ms O'Connor said she moved her car three spaces down from where she first parked. A council spokesman claimed the council had evidence that Ms O'Connor's car and had forwarded it to her.

Regardless of whether or not the car was moved, the spokesman said anyone parked in a short-term park must move their vehicle from the "block" before the time expired.

"We encourage people working in the CBD to use eight-hour parking spots or any of the free spots including Dean St and Eyre St."

Ms O'Connor has requested her fine be waived.