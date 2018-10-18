Charges over cancer fundraising scam

A TOWNSVILLE woman has been charged with fraud after receiving people's money through an alleged fundraising scam.

Police will allege 27-year-old Douglas woman Lucy Wieland received about $55,000 from GoFundMe while fraudulently claiming the funds would go towards treating her stage five ovarian cancer.

Hundreds of people donated to her cause to help with treatment.

Lu Wieland of Douglas has been charged with fraud. Picture: Zak Simmonds

The fundraising page is no longer active and a blog she was writing has been disabled too.

Ms Wieland claimed to the Townsville Bulletin she had just 12 months to live in August this year.

The 27-year-old Douglas woman was taken into custody yesterday afternoon and has been charged with fraud.

She appeared in Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

Lucy Wieland faced a Townsville court on Thursday, October 18 on fraud charges. Source: Instagram

Investigators believe several people may have donated to the fundraising page and would like to speak to anyone with information.

Townsville Crime Services Group Detective Inspector Chris Lawson said the woman was charged after a search warrant was done at a Townsville home.

"Yesterday afternoon police executed a search warrant at a Townsville address in relation to allegations that a crowd-funding arrangement had been made by a 27-year-old Townsville woman to source money to assist her financially in relation to cancer treatment she was receiving," he said.

"We will allege the female person is not the sufferer of cancer at the moment, and as such we have commenced proceedings to arrest her in relation to fraud."

Det Insp Lawson said the police received a tip-off from the community through Crime Stoppers.

"People in the community identified there were some problems with the story and we conducted investigations to establish the veracity of the claims made by this woman and how the funding was sourced."

GoFundMe has been contacted for comment.