‘Brass monkey’ cold snap strikes Qld

by ANDREW BACKHOUSE
9th Jul 2018 6:22 AM

A COLD snap has settled across a large swath of Queensland, with the minimum temperature plunging by almost 8C in Townsville overnight.

The mercury reached a low of 11.2C at 4am today, but the apparent temperature was even colder, recorded at 8.5C at 5.30am today in Townsville.

A high pressure system is responsible for the cold change which saw the minimum temperature fall from the relatively balmy 19.9C yesterday.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said a high pressure system had brought a relatively dry, cool air mass into the state.

 

A cold snap is affecting large parts of Queensland. Picture: BSCH
A cold snap is affecting large parts of Queensland. Picture: BSCH

 

"This will lead to generally fine conditions throughout much of the state, with widespread morning frost areas across the southern and central interior.

"As the high moves across southeastern Australia and into the Tasman Sea next week, moisture will start returning to eastern and central districts with minimum temperatures gradually warming, and also leading to increasing chances of showers, especially along the eastern coastal fringe."

The cold snap has led to people on social media referring to it as "freezing the balls of a brass monkey" an expression believed to have its roots in stories about cannon balls aboard naval ships.

The cold snap has seen temperatures plunge in Applethorpe, often one of the coldest places in Queensland, to -2.5C at 6.30am today.

Another cold morning of 10C is expected in Townsville tomorrow before a return to more normal conditions of about 13C.

The average minimum temperature in Townsville for July is 14C.

It's the coldest morning in July so far and the coldest since the June cold snap - when the mercury fell to 6.3C.

Cold snap

Applethorpe: -2.5C

Toowoomba: 2.3C

Rockhampton: 7.8C

Brisbane: 9.2C

Mackay: 10C

Townsville: 11.2C

Cairns: 19C

