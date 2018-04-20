Menu
Deadly Brown Snake in backyard
News

Snake bite victim confirmed as 46-year-old scaffolder

by SCOTT SAWYER
20th Apr 2018 5:26 PM

THE 46-year-old man killed by an eastern brown snake bite at Deeragun has been identified as scaffolder Aaron Bryant.

Mr Bryant died after a juvenile eastern brown snake bit him on Thursday evening, as he tried to remove the snake from his Nightjar St property, fearing for the safety of his family and pets.

Family and friends are mourning the death of 46-year-old scaffolder Aaron Bryant, who died after being bitten by a snake at his Deeragun home on Thursday evening. 20/04/18. Picture: Contributed
Family and friends are mourning the death of 46-year-old scaffolder Aaron Bryant, who died after being bitten by a snake at his Deeragun home on Thursday evening. 20/04/18. Picture: Contributed

 

Despite the CPR efforts of his partner, a neighbour and paramedics who worked on him for about 20 minutes, Mr Bryant could not be revived.

Neighbours paid tribute to him today and Mr Bryantâ€™s family spoke exclusively to the Bulletin, paying tribute to a kind and dedicated man in tomorrowâ€™s edition.

