Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.
The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.
Crime

Prison officer stood down as ‘unfit for duty’

by JACOB MILEY
21st Nov 2019 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville prison officer has been suspended over allegations of being "unfit for duty".

The officer was suspended from duty on November 20, as a result of an ongoing investigation, Queensland Correctional Services said in a statement.

The allegations include being unfit for duty and derelict in duties at the Townsville Correctional Centre.

"As the matter is under active investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time," the statement said.

"As a top-tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability."

crime prison townsville correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man jailed after victim’s parents find shocking sex messages

        premium_icon Man jailed after victim’s parents find shocking sex messages

        News MESSAGES found by the concerned parents of a teenager have sent a man to jail for five months.

        Police want to speak to man after $150 Kmart theft

        premium_icon Police want to speak to man after $150 Kmart theft

        Crime Inflatable pool on the list of items stolen

        Man arrested over arson, fraud, theft and more

        premium_icon Man arrested over arson, fraud, theft and more

        Crime 38-year-old North Bundaberg man receives bail