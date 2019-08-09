Menu
An officer from the Townsville Correctional Centre has been stood down
Queensland prison officer stood down

by JACOB MILEY
9th Aug 2019 8:37 AM
A TOWNSVILLE prison officer has been stood down amid allegations of deliberately obstructing CCTV footage of an incident last year.

The Queensland Correctional Service said the custodial correctional officer had been suspended "pending the completion of a disciplinary process relating to an allegation of deliberately impeding the recording" of footage in March, 2018.

"As the matter is subject to a confidential discipline process, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time," a statement said.

"As a top-tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability.

"We expect the highest in professional and ethical behaviour from all our officers."

misconduct officer prison stood down townsville prison

Top Stories

