Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 20s was treated by critical care paramedics after crashing into a tree at Town Common in Townsville.
A man in his 20s was treated by critical care paramedics after crashing into a tree at Town Common in Townsville.
News

Man in hospital after crashing into tree

by KATE BANVILLE
27th Oct 2019 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 20s was transported to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition after crashing into a tree overnight.

The single vehicle crash occurred about 5.40pm yesterday on Emerson Street at Town Common in Townsville.

Critical care paramedics treated the male in his 20s for serious injuries before he was transported to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

Acting District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Scot Warrick said the driver's condition has since been downgraded.

"There were initial concerns of serious injuries but a medical update has confirmed they are non life threatening," he said.

Snr Sgt Warrick said Townsville police would be investigating whether speed or other factors were to blame for the crash.

"We're investigating whether other substances are at play," Snr Sgt Warrick said.

It's understood there were no other passengers in the car.

The man remains in Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

Top Stories

    MP asked: How do we know if you work in national interest?

    premium_icon MP asked: How do we know if you work in national interest?

    News MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt says there needs to be balance between democratic institutions.

    Closing up: Gayndah cafe put up for sale

    premium_icon Closing up: Gayndah cafe put up for sale

    News Why this community favourite has decided to depart after six years in the area.

    Bike stolen from home carpark

    premium_icon Bike stolen from home carpark

    News POLICE are seeking information after a black and yellow mountain bike was taken...

    Our highest-paid tradies revealed

    premium_icon Our highest-paid tradies revealed

    News Australia's highest paying trades have been revealed.