Residents of Rosslea being evacuated as Townsville continues to flood from heavy monsoonal rain. Locals push belongings on a surfboard. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Weather

Animal antics of Townsville’s big wet

by Kelsie Iorio
2nd Feb 2019 3:49 PM

PET rescues, faithful companions and some interesting relocations - this is how Townsville's pets have fared in the region's flood disaster.

 

Picture: Alix Sweeney
^ WHATEVER FLOATS YOUR BOAT ^ Candy the chihuahua floats through floodwaters on her makeshift boat while her family are evacuated from their Rosslea home. It's understood Candy was looking for her familiar grass, but couldn't find it. 2/2/19

 

 

Picture: Zak Simmonds
^ GOOD SAMARITAN ^ Jessie the horse is rescued from floodwaters at a property on Forestry Road, Bluewater. 30/1/18

 

Picture: Alix Sweeney
^ FAITHFUL FRIENDS ^ Millie and Boots, along with their owner Roslyn Smith, are forced to leave their Rosslea home due to severe flooding. 2/2/19

 

 

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
^ MOOOO-VE ALONG ^ Sparkle the cow was rescued by good Samaritan Jane Crowdey from the ocean at Bluewater Creek after being flushed out by floodwaters. Sparkle's grateful owner was stuck at Yabulu.

 

Picture: Alix Sweeney
^ HERO RESCUE ^ Amber the dog was rescued from her Rosslea home by the SES, along with her family.

 

WEATHER NEWS:

> Ross River Dam at 210%

> Townsville on high flood alert

> Castle Hill rock slide risk

 

Picture: Alix Sweeney
^ NEVER TOO WET FOR WALKIES ^ Ammie Stephenson, 16, and Jacob Golding, 17, with Labrador Zailiey, 4, take a splash along the Strand before the flash flooding set in. 29/1/19

 

 

Picture: Zak Simmonds
^ NOT EXCITED ^ Tia the dog, 5, and her owner Tori Walker outside their home on Queens Road in Railway Estate as floodwaters rise. 1/2/19

 

Picture: Evan Morgan
^ IN HIS ELEMENT ^ Craig Melville from Melville's Farm at Alligator Creek had to move all his animals, including Wazza, pictured here, to higher ground during heavy rainfall. 31/1/19

 

Picture: Evan Morgan
^ STRETCHING THE LEGS ^ Residents in Sherriff Street, Hermit Park, assess the flooded streets on two and four legs. 1/2/19

 

Picture: Zak Simmonds
^ ONE GIANT PADDLING POOL ^ Pippa, 6, with her owners Trish Johnson and Alex Buchanan from Halifax check out the floodwaters outside their Musgrave Street home. 30/1/19

How are your furry friends faring in Townsville's floods? Share your photos with us by emailing mediarelease@townsvillebulletin.com.au or sending us a Facebook message!

Picture: Alix Sweeney
animals editors picks floods natural disasters pet rescue townville floods

