Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A boy who was stabbed by an older student on a school bus told police his attacker was trying to steal his pizza.
A boy who was stabbed by an older student on a school bus told police his attacker was trying to steal his pizza.
Crime

Student stabbed classmate ‘trying to steal his pizza’

by SAM BIDEY
25th Oct 2018 5:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOY who was stabbed by an older student on a school bus told police his attacker was trying to steal his pizza.

An 18-year-old pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding when he faced Townsville District Court.

The court heard the teenager stabbed the then 13-year-old schoolmate on a bus ride on September 1, 2017.

Because of his age at the time of the incident, the attacker cannot be named.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said the boys were Kirwan State High School students at the time of the stabbing and had been waiting for the bus together. The victim bought a pizza before going to the bus stop and even gave his attacker a slice of pizza.

Once on the bus the pair sat across from each other before the older student armed himself with a knife.

"You swung your hand above the complainant's head … (he) thought you were trying to steal his pizza," Judge Greg Lynham said.

"You struck the complainant with a blade you were holding. To your credit you immediately removed a tea towel from a water bottle you were carrying and gave that to the complainant who put that over the wound."

The attacker told the boy he had intended to stab the pizza box. The boy suffered a small wound to his wrist in the incident and did not require stitches.

The prosecution submitted a short term of imprisonment to be served at an intensive corrections order rather than actual time incarcerated would be an appropriate punishment.

However, Judge Lynham thought such a punishment would be excessive, labelling the behaviour as "horseplay" or "blatant stupidity" rather than a malicious attack.

"When the complainant saw your arm move he baulked and as a consequence of that you made contact with the complainant's forearm," Judge Lynham said.

"I accept for purpose of sentencing that your offending might be more properly described as foolish … in fact one of your referees describes you as an idiot."

When considering his sentence Judge Lynham noted the teen was expelled from school due to the incident and that he suffered other consequences including losing friends. He also took into account the teen's age and lack of criminal history when sentencing him to a 12-month probation order.

pizza school stabbing townsville court

Top Stories

    Help maintain Bundy's coral reefs this weekend

    premium_icon Help maintain Bundy's coral reefs this weekend

    Environment WORLD-CLASS dive sites are just one of Bundaberg's qualities and maintaining a healthy reef is important not only for tourism but for marine life in general.

    • 25th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    HEALTH: Eating organic 'reduces risk of cancer'

    premium_icon HEALTH: Eating organic 'reduces risk of cancer'

    Health A recent study found eating organic food reduced the risk of cancer

    • 25th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    RAPIST AT MURDER INQUEST: 'If I was involved, I'd deny it'

    premium_icon RAPIST AT MURDER INQUEST: 'If I was involved, I'd deny it'

    Crime Murdered Bundaberg cabbie's sister's heartfelt plea

    • 25th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Auswide takes on big 4 banks with Bundy blitz

    premium_icon Auswide takes on big 4 banks with Bundy blitz

    News Blitzing the Big Four locally

    • 25th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners