hicquita Maree Clarke pleaded guilty trafficking drugs and jailed less than a week after giving birth.
Crime

Mum jailed a week after giving birth

by SAM BIDEY
29th Jan 2019 6:11 AM
A WIOMAN has been sentenced to jail less than a week after giving birth.

Chicquita Maree Clarke, 43, was behind bars being held on remand for much of her pregnancy and was rushed to Townsville Hospital earlier this month to give birth.

She pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs and related offences when she faced Townsville Supreme Court on January 18.

Crown prosecutor Monique Sheppard said Clarke trafficked in methamphetamine, cannabis and MDMA (ecstasy).

The court heard she had at times been distributing meth on a daily basis.

Ms Sheppard said police seized cannabis and meth in raids which also led to examination of two mobile phones.

The court heard it was the evidence acquired from the phones that led police to lay the trafficking charge.

Justice David North said Clarke had two periods of trafficking with a small break in between.

Between June and September 2016 she had 39 customers and supplied meth 83 times.

After a break in offending Clarke had 21 customers and suppled meth on 29 occasions between December 2016 and March 2017.

"You were a fairly typical low-level street trafficker, supplying drugs to end users," Justice North said.

"The total amount of drugs that appear to have been trafficked is suggested from the evidence available to be 36.3g of methamphetamine and 182g of cannabis.

"At one stage you entertained a request for an ounce of MDMA."

Justice North said Clarke's offending also breached a suspended sentence imposed on her by the Townsville Magistrates Court for drug offences.

Defence barrister Harvey Walters said his client had an understanding of her commitments as a new mother and intended to move away from Townsville after her release.

"With having a baby she knows she has got to put her priorities with that child first," Mr Walters said.

"She didn't come to drugs until later in her life and prior to that she had a good work history. The offending was brought about by the addiction she had."

Clarke was sentenced to 4½ years' jail. Taking into account her pleas of guilty and eight months already spent in custody she will be eligible for parole in November.

