Townsville City Deal a strong case in Hinkler's regional bid

15-YEAR COMMITMENT: Townsville's Strand waterpark bucket is a common attraction for young and old. Since the city deal's inception in 2016, tourist numbers in the region have increased.

THE positive results Townsville has seen since its City Deal was introduced could serve as a strong precedent in Keith Pitt MP's bid to bring a similar economic plan to the Hinkler electorate.

The 15-year commitment for Townsville was signed in December 2016 by the Commonwealth Government, Queensland Government and Townsville City Council.

Since its inception, unemployment rates in the northern city have dropped by 2.7 per cent, with at least 10,000 more people now working.

According to the Townsville City Deal's first annual progress report, the number of overnight visitors per year has increased from 1.047 million in 2017 to over 1.228 million people by March 2018.

The rise has had a flow-on effect for tourism expenditure as well, prompting a growth of $70 million in the sector.

Notable projects that have since begun include the construction of the $250 million North Queensland Stadium, the commitment of $75 million in funding for the Port Channel capacity upgrade and the completion of the Townsville Eastern Access Rail Corridor business case.

Two thousand people will be employed during the stadium construction.

Local firms are also in the process of getting trade packages and Townsville industry will have more opportunities to participate in major Defence infrastructure projects as part of a pilot program, which will include the $24 million Townsville Field Training Area.

Further outcomes including more jobs are to be delivered over the 12 months.