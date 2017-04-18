Town toasts new plant and it's crystal clear why

H2GO: Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and Gladstone council water boss Glenn Cook at the new treatment plant.

SQUEAKY clean water is now flowing for the people of Miriam Vale.

The town's $3 million water treatment plant is fully operational, delivering improved water to residents.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said he was pleased to see the facility operating.

"The new Miriam Vale water treatment plant targets a number of specific water issues which were beyond the capability of the original plant to negate,” Cr Burnett said.

Cr Burnett said the plant was already solving previous water issues experienced by Miriam Vale residents.

"The new plant removes iron, manganese and algae by-products from the raw water it sources and also reduces turbidity levels during and following wet weather, something which we are able to put to the test recently due to the heavy rains caused by ex-tropical cyclone Debbie,” he said.

The water plant was funded through the state government's Building Our Regions program.

The Miriam Vale project received 50% of eligible costs in state government funding, a small part of the $70 million program.