Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REVEALED: A drone has shown what was originally thought to be a boat on top of the water tower is actually half of the roof torn back by high winds in Sunday's storm.
REVEALED: A drone has shown what was originally thought to be a boat on top of the water tower is actually half of the roof torn back by high winds in Sunday's storm. Mike Knott
Council News

Tower repairs in motion

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
2nd Oct 2018 4:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG'S East Water Tower will undergo repairs to mend the extensive damage caused by Sunday's storm.

Bundaberg Regional Council will engage with specialist engineers to inspect the damage and provide advice on how to repair the heritage-listed building.

The image, which first looked like a boat when posted to Facebook, was revealed to be half of the water tower's roof when the NewsMail sent a drone into the skies on Monday. A council spokesperson said that strong winds had peeled back almost half the roof on the building, which was constructed in the early 1900s.

"It was good to receive some welcome rain on Sunday, but there wasn't so much for a boat to run aground on top of the East Water Tower, as it may have appeared,” the spokesperson said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Mayor welcomes green light for Jewel to go ahead

    premium_icon BREAKING: Mayor welcomes green light for Jewel to go ahead

    Council News MAYOR Jack Dempsey has welcomed approval for a multi-storey mixed residential and commercial development to go ahead at Bargara.

    Wide Bay MP: no sympathy for banks under fire for betrayals

    premium_icon Wide Bay MP: no sympathy for banks under fire for betrayals

    News Our major financial institutions hold a highly privileged position

    By community demand: Cliff Richard to screen at Moncrieff

    premium_icon By community demand: Cliff Richard to screen at Moncrieff

    Entertainment World star's performance coming to Bundy

    The horse that captured my soul and broke my heart

    The horse that captured my soul and broke my heart

    Pets & Animals How the aging racehorse I saved from slaughter changed my life.

    Local Partners