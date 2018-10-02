Tower repairs in motion

REVEALED: A drone has shown what was originally thought to be a boat on top of the water tower is actually half of the roof torn back by high winds in Sunday's storm.

REVEALED: A drone has shown what was originally thought to be a boat on top of the water tower is actually half of the roof torn back by high winds in Sunday's storm. Mike Knott

BUNDABERG'S East Water Tower will undergo repairs to mend the extensive damage caused by Sunday's storm.

Bundaberg Regional Council will engage with specialist engineers to inspect the damage and provide advice on how to repair the heritage-listed building.

The image, which first looked like a boat when posted to Facebook, was revealed to be half of the water tower's roof when the NewsMail sent a drone into the skies on Monday. A council spokesperson said that strong winds had peeled back almost half the roof on the building, which was constructed in the early 1900s.

"It was good to receive some welcome rain on Sunday, but there wasn't so much for a boat to run aground on top of the East Water Tower, as it may have appeared,” the spokesperson said.