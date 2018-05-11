Tourists to get a taste of Bundy's favourite ice cream

IT'S the iconic gourmet icecream the country town of Childers is renowned for, and now you can sink your teeth into one on major holiday destination Heron Island.

Tourists on the island north-east of Gladstone can can indulge in the delightful taste of Mammino Gourmet Icecream that locals have come accustomed to.

Mammino Gourmet Icecream owner Helen Ricciardi said it had been a great experience expanding the business into areas like Heron Island.

"It's been pretty good,” she said.

"The contract is through Rum City Foods and they contacted me to put the icecream on there.”

Ms Ricciardi said the popular macadamia treats and rum and raisin variety were some of the flavours on the island.

Heron Island tourists will get a taste of our local ice cream. James Vodicka

Not only has Mammino expanded the brand to Heron Island but also north into Mackay last month and just this week at the Beef Australia event in Rockhampton.

Ms Ricciardi said the kids in Mackay had a blast at their stall, with the chocolate and cookie and cream flavours being their top sellers.

"They seemed to be the top sellers,” she said.

"It was really good because we had a few people who'd never tried it before come back and buy six or seven ice creams to take home with them.

"I hadn't experienced that before.”

With Mackay and Rockhampton now under their belt, Ms Ricciardi said July will be the business's busiest month.

"We've got the garden expo in Nambour for four days, then Regional Flavours at South Bank in Brisbane for two days, and then the following weekend is the Childers Festival,” she said.

Ms Ricciardi said she was thankful for all of the support from family and the local community after taking over the business less than a year ago.

Mammino Gourmet Icecream is on 115 Lucketts Rd, Childers, and open from 9am-5pm daily.