Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tourists sucked into ‘sinkhole’ after deluge

by Alexandria Utting
8th Feb 2020 5:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
A campervan got stuck in a sinkhole near Byron Bay.
A campervan got stuck in a sinkhole near Byron Bay.

TWO Latvian tourists were woken with a shock on Friday morning when their campervan was sucked into the ground at Byron Bay after torrential rain caused a landslide.

The 53-year-old and 51-year-old were camping at Reflections Holiday Park at Clarkes Beach when their Juicy Campervan was washed away about 4.30am after heavy rain caused a rock slide.

The campervan had to be craned out of a sinkhole at near Byron Bay. Picture: Johnnyro/Instagram
The campervan had to be craned out of a sinkhole at near Byron Bay. Picture: Johnnyro/Instagram

The pair told police they were sleeping inside the vehicle when they felt it begin to shake.

Their campervan rolled into a large opening that had formed in the ground.

Trees were also uprooted due to the veracity of water flow.

The pair were not injured but were unable to retrieve their belongings from the sink hole-type crevasse that had formed until Saturday morning.

Tweed Byron Detective Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe told The Sunday Mai l the area remains unsafe and is fenced off.    

Detective Chief Inspector Kehoe said the tourists involved were in good spirits and had joked they only planned for sharks on their Australian adventure, not a landslide.

Reflections Holiday Park declined to comment.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency sinkhole weather

Just In

    Road affected by heavy rain

    Road affected by heavy rain
    • 8th Feb 2020 5:20 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Wake-up call’: Lessons from destructive Lowmead fire

        premium_icon ‘Wake-up call’: Lessons from destructive Lowmead fire

        News AS Lowmead Rural Fire Brigade’s first officer Dale Gerstenberg turned onto Lowmead Rd on December 15 last year in the station’s 51 fire truck, he knew they “were going...

        ‘Seek legal advice’: Complaints against builder top $100,000

        premium_icon ‘Seek legal advice’: Complaints against builder top $100,000

        News Proposed cancellation of licence sent to builder John O’Sullivan.

        MP considers injunction as option to delay Paradise Dam work

        premium_icon MP considers injunction as option to delay Paradise Dam work

        News THE Burnett MP said local stakeholders were considering an injunction to stop work...

        Committee checks costs of new Mon Repos turtle centre

        premium_icon Committee checks costs of new Mon Repos turtle centre

        News A HEARING investigating the Mon Repos Turtle Centre will be hearing from Bundaberg...