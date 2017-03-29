Tourists spend big in Bundy

The National Visitor Survey, produced by Tourism Research Australia, showed 560,000 domestic tourists visited Bundaberg to December 2016 - an increase of 6% compared to the previous three years.

MORE than half-a-million Aussies visited Bundaberg last year spending a whopping $232 million in the region helping create local jobs and boosting the economy.

It's great news for the region which continues to grow with developments at the Port of Bundaberg and record tourist numbers at Mon Repos.

The National Visitor Survey, produced by Tourism Research Australia, showed 560,000 domestic tourists visited Bundaberg to December 2016 - an increase of 6% compared to the previous three years.

Aussie holidaymakers also spent 2,040,000 nights in Bundaberg - an increase of 18% compared to the previous three years.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said yesterday's National Visitor Survey was great news for the region's tourism industry.

"From the turtles nesting and hatching at Mon Repos to the whale watching in Hervey Bay, there is so much on offer in Hinkler,” he said.

"It's fantastic to see more Australians choosing to visit Hinkler as this means more local tourism jobs and a healthy boost to our economy.”

Mr Pitt said the Coalition Government remained focused on tourism, with the region's vibrant tourism sector forecast to continue its growth trajectory for the next decade.

"The survey shows tourism across Australia was worth a record $100 billion in the year ending December 2016 - up 5.6% on the previous year.

Fraser Coast had 596,000 visitors in the region (up 14% from the previous three years) who spent $269 million.

The National Visitor Survey is available at www.tra.gov.au.