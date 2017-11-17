Tourists snapping up Christmas bookings in Bundy

THE region's appeal as a Christmas holiday destination looks set to continue with strong bookings already bringing some festive cheer to those in the tourism game.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said targeted advertising campaigns were paying off when it came to driving visitor numbers.

"The tourism industry have been proactive in marketing to South-east Queensland to drive bookings for the summer, with Mon Repos turtle season and the Southern Great Barrier Reef as the hook,” she said.

"BNBT have a strong digital and social campaign in market to drive visitation for the region, backed up by print through RACQ, News Regional Media and the Sunday Mail's Your Place publication.”

Accommodation providers and tour operators alike are set for a busy holiday period.

A spokesman for Lady Musgrave Experience said bookings were already solid.

"Some dates between Christmas and New Year are already close to full and we've also got lots of campers transferring to and from the island, some of which will be celebrating Christmas on the island,” he said.

Our coastal caravan parks will welcome holiday makers from near and far, with Elliott Heads Holiday Park and at Bargara already booked solid or approaching 100% capacity between Christmas and New Years, with only limited spaces available for the rest of the holidays.

"Our Christmas bookings are looking good for this year, on par or better than last year in both cabins and sites,” an Absolute Oceanfront Tourist Park spokesperson said.

"About 70% from December 22 then building to 100% occupancy between Christmas and New Year.

"Then dropping off a little for the first week of the new year but we expect to be taking more bookings for the rest of the holidays.

"We are still getting heaps of enquires from both phone and email.”

Across the region, Miara Holiday Park and the Agnes Water Beach Club are also seeing good visitor numbers while Inglebrae Bed and Breakfast still has some availability for the Christmas period, with bookings slower to come in than the same time last year.