Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Tourists snap ‘social distancing’ Territory croc

by NATASHA EMECK
16th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

SURPRISED tourists have snapped a "social distancing" crocodile swimming with its front legs stretched out at Cahills Crossing.

SA tourist Belinda Steindorf said she had spotted the "peculiar behaving" croc a week ago.

"He was swimming around with his front legs stretched out on either side - it looked like he was doing a bit of social distancing," she said.

"I've never seen crocs swimming like this before, was pretty amazing to watch!

 

Tourists spotted a croc swimming a little “peculiarly” at Cahills Crossing recently. Picture: Belinda Steindorf
Tourists spotted a croc swimming a little “peculiarly” at Cahills Crossing recently. Picture: Belinda Steindorf

"We counted 40 crocs floating past at one point. We got there as the tide was changing and they started snapping up all the fish coming through."

The NT's foremost crocodile expert Professor Grahame Webb it was still unclear why some Territory crocs swam like that.

 

"In East Alligator River it has been described and photographed and seems to be linked to intercepting fish," he said.

"But I've not seen it personally anywhere else."

Originally published as Tourists snap 'social distancing' Territory croc

More Stories

cahills crossing coronavirus covid-19 croc crocodile nt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sneak peek: Lady Musgrave HQ pontoon taking shape

        Premium Content Sneak peek: Lady Musgrave HQ pontoon taking shape

        News The pontoon set to make sleeping on the reef at Lady Musgrave a reality is coming to life, piece by peice.

        Backpacker warned of jail time after picking more than fruit

        Premium Content Backpacker warned of jail time after picking more than fruit

        News “Consensual” fight to settle differences gets out of hand

        GOING WILD: Locals capture Bundy wildlife in photos

        Premium Content GOING WILD: Locals capture Bundy wildlife in photos

        Pets & Animals Send your photos to editorial@news-mail.com.au

        Bundy’s most and least recorded crimes in the past quarter

        Premium Content Bundy’s most and least recorded crimes in the past quarter

        News SOME offences have dominated reported crimes in the Bundaberg local government area...