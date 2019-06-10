Woman in 'pink pyjamas’ missing from cruise ship

TOURISTS have told how a woman in "pink pyjamas" fell from a "rocky" cruise liner in high winds near Majorca - as the desperate search ended.

Hundreds of passengers on the luxury Norwegian Epic ship joined the hunt for the passenger - who reportedly "couldn't swim" - in the Mediterranean Sea, The Sun reports.

The ship had left Cannes, France, on Friday and was due to dock in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, early on Saturday.

However it turned around at about 8.30am local time when the captain came on the Tannoy and announced they were going to search for a missing woman.

Families said she had last been seen wearing pink pyjamas on her balcony at around 1am on Saturday morning and told how her heartbroken family warned she couldn't swim.

A helicopter, a plane and several boats were sent out to help with the search today but it was called off at 3pm.

The cruise liner Norwegian Epic at port in Barcelona, Spain, after a search for a missing Korean passenger in the Mediterranean Sea was called off. Picture: ATLAS via AP

A cruise line spokesman confirmed they had not found the passenger - who early reports wrongly suggested was a teenager.

A Norwegian Cruise Line spokesman said: "Early morning on June 8, a 63-year-old Korean female guest went overboard while the ship was sailing from Cannes, France to Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

"As soon as the report was made, the authorities were notified and a search and rescue operation ensued. The search has now ceased, and sadly, the guest has not been found.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual's family during this difficult time."

Hundreds of passengers lined the decks to help the frantic search as the ship turned back near Menorca.

Claire Murphy, from Tonbridge, Kent who was on the ship for the week long cruise, told the Sun Online: "Everyone was a bit bewildered.

"They asked everyone on board to help look for that person, so a lot of people were looking out of the windows or were on the edge of the ship but no one could see anything.

"It took us two hours to get back to the place where they were last seen. We stopped there for four hours to try and find the person.

"We were literally in the middle of the Med, it was really windy and it was very rocky."

Dr Kyjuan Brown, from Bermuda, told the Sun Online the female passenger had last been seen on her balcony at 1am wearing pink pyjamas.

A helicopter, a plane and several boats were sent out to help with the search. Picture: Supplied

He said: "The balcony of the ship was lined by passengers looking overboard for the missing girl.

"Around 8pm the search was called off and the captain informed us that according to the family she could not swim at all. Given the conditions it's unlikely she would have survived.

"Everyone felt for the family. It's horrible to go on vacation and leave without a family member."

Alexa March, who was on the ship, tweeted: "The staff and local authorities did everything they could in search efforts. My thoughts and prayers go out to this family."

The passenger fell overboard about 64km (40 miles) northwest of Menorca.

This story has been reproduced with permission from The Sun.