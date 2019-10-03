Tourists on why they can’t get enough of Bundy

FAMILY FUN: Ash, Marin, Ollie and Amanda Guandalini from Hervey Bay enjoying a morning cycle along the Bargara beachfront.

GREY nomads and families enjoying the school holiday break are flocking to Bundaberg to enjoy the perfect climate, tourist activities and beach lifestyle.

Glen Keith and his wife have travelled all the way from Maffa, Victoria to spend some quality time together at Bargara Caravan Park.

“We’ve been coming to Bargara Caravan Park on and off for a number of years because we really like the park and it’s nice and spacious,” Mr Keith said.

“And we are certainly going to continue to come to Bundaberg because it’s near a city but it’s not a city and the beach in Bargara is incredible.”

“My uncle actually moved here a couple of years ago and he’s not well, so we like to call in and see him as well.”

The self-proclaimed grey nomad said they visit every winter, going as far as Palm Cove and slowly making their way back home.

“We arrived in Bundaberg on Friday and came from Palm Cove,” Mr Keith said.

“The first four or five days was really beautiful weather and we were pleasantly surprised because the weather was better and actually warmer than Palm Cove.”

After spending just over a week in Bundaberg, the pair will continue on their journey home, stopping off to see more family in NSW.

“We’ll spend a bit of time with my son and the grandkids and then it’s back home to mow the lawns I guess,” Mr Keith said.

“If I didn’t have family in Victoria, I would live in Bundaberg … it’s just perfect.”

BARGARA REGULAR: Traveller Glenn Keith during a stopover in Bargara Queensland.

Tracey Clayton is also a seasonal holiday-goer in Bundy, along with her husband and two sons.

The family who travel from Maryborough said Bundy was their “home away from home”.

“The coastline is lovely and it’s not too far from home, plus it’s a lot quieter and there’s not as much traffic,” Ms Clayton said.

“We usually visit in January for the patrolled beaches and we love going to see the turtles at Mon Repos.

“Both boys always make new friends and there’s plenty of activities for them to do … bike riding, the skate park, boogie boarding … we all have a lot of fun.”

CAMPING HOLIDAY: Maryboroughs Tracey and Daniel Clayton are regular visitors to Bargara.

Bundaberg Tourism said a record-breaking number of tourists are using online and social media channels to plan their holiday, leading to a higher expenditure and healthy economy for the region.

Over the last financial year, the tourism website saw a 21.6% increase and received 196,638 unique visitors.

General Manager Katherine Reid said “As a destination marketing organisation, Bundaberg Tourism’s key priority areas are focused on driving visitation to the destination, as we strive to build and maintain a healthy and sustainable regional tourism economy.”