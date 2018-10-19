Tourists loving turtles as first tour fully booked

Ranger Jess McKenzie form the Mon Repos Turtle Centre is preparing for the upcoming Turtle season.

THIS year's Turtle Encounters are looking to be gnarly, as the first tour is booked solid.

Mon Repos ranger-in-charge Cathy Gatley said the official start of the tourist event was November 9, but the staff and volunteers had been busy in preparation.

Helping to combat the hazards turtles face during the season, den detection dog Rocky was called in early to sniff out any menacing foxes.

Mrs Gatley said it was a positive outcome as most dens were not active and it showed the program was working well.

"Last season was a good season with 420 turtles recorded,” she said.

"Turtles don't bred every year, only every four years.

"So we can't predict how this season will go as it fluctuates, start off slow and build to a peak.”

She said the "standard” turtle season in the Woongarra area, from Burnett River to Elliott River, was set from mid-October to the end of April.

In preparation for this year, wildlife ranger Jess McKenzie, along with mascot Sandy the turtle, will visit Kalkie State School today to teach students about the importance of reducing light spillage throughout turtle season and to learn how they can do this at home.

"It is great to have school students passionate about helping nesting and hatchling turtles along our coast during the turtle season,” Ms McKenzie said.

"Turtles need dark beaches and everyone who takes a small action to turn off lights or close curtains and blinds is helping turtles to survive.”

In January, the State Government committed an extra $3.75 million in funding to strengthen the position of Mon Repos Conservation Park as a globally iconic, year-round eco-tourism destination.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the funding was on top of an already announced $12.4 million first stage.

Ms Enoch said the government was working with the council - who are contributing $1.5 million to stage one - to attract more touristsoutside of nesting season.

Mrs Gatley said as the centre's makeover took place, disruption would be limited and the only change would be to parking.

"Visitors will now park along Mon Repos Rd and be shuttled through to the centre,” she said.

The traditional ringing of church bells across Bundaberg, to welcome the first nesting turtle, takes place once the first turtle has nested, last year this happened on October 26.

To find out more or to book go to www.bundabergregion.org.