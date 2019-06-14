Tourists blown away by first whale sighting of the season

It is common to see whales in the waters off Mackay and the Whitsundays during winter months.

WHALES have returned to the region, putting on a show for a Whitsundays charter boat.

As they make their annual migration journey north, it is common to see whales off the coast of Mackay during winter months.

Guests on a recent Freight Train Whitsundays experience were lucky enough to see a group swimming not far from their boat.

Deckhand Izaak Bradley was on board at the time of the sighting.

He said the whales put on a fantastic show for their passengers.

"I've recently moved to the Whitsundays so this was my first-time seeing whales in the region," he said.

"It was just as amazing as I thought it would be. The whales put on a great show for the passengers, we saw a few whales together and even got to see one of them do a full breach out of the water, it was incredible."

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said the Whitsundays tour was the perfect opportunity for tourists to spot a whale.

"The whale migration season is such a special time in the Whitsundays," she said.

"So many of our tourists come back from their day on the water having witnessed these majestic creatures playing in the warm turquoise waters. Every trip on a boat during this season could be a whale watching tour."

The Whitsundays waters are ideal for whales as the waters are protected, shallow and warm. It makes the perfect setting for whales to birth their calves.

"It also makes a fantastic nursery as the little ones wait for their blubber to grow before moving back down to the freezing Antarctic waters," Ms Wheeler said.

This year a dedicated whale watching tour operated by Whitsunday Paradise Explorer will leave straight out of Bowen.

Sales and Marketing Coordinator of Bowen Tourism and Business Mary Gallagher said the tour was a great addition to the Bowen tourism product offering.

"John from Whitsunday Paradise Explorer has been operating in these waters for years and knows some of the great spots to go for the opportunity to see whales," she said.

"I'm sure passengers on board his tour will not be disappointed."

For more information about the Whitsunday Paradise Explorer whale watching tour visit www.whitsundayparadiseexplorer.com