Tourists’ bizarre complaint on TripAdvisor

Unhappy tourists have slammed London attraction The Shard in bizarre TripAdvisor reviews that describe it as "too high".

The towering building, said to be the tallest in London, measures 309.6m tall and offers unrivalled views of the city and beyond.

But tourists flocking to the landmark building were left unimpressed with their experience, after taking photos from 244m above London from the building's viewing platform, The View, The Sun reported.

The Shard building in London has attracted some bizarre reviews on TripAdvisor.

Tickets for the chance to take in the breathtaking panoramic review set punters back around £25 ($A48) but some felt it wasn't worth the cash.

One user, who gave it a four-star review, said: "Good views but maybe too high for good pictures" while another said: "I didn't look at the view - too high."

A third said they were "underwhelmed" by the whole experience.

The reviews for the Shard were not all positive.

Rachburge from Milton Keynes found the 360-degree viewing gallery "very dull" and didn't like the state of the toilets.

Another disgruntled reviewer said: "Poor experience, long waits to the elevators and the resulting marginal view from the viewing area of this supposedly tall building."

But not everyone felt let down by the lofty tourist attraction.

The view of London from the Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard. Picture: Philip Reed

Rave reviews included "unbeatable", "top class" and an "out of this world experience".

The Shard's overall rating is at 4.5, with 60 per cent of visitor reviews deeming the experience as excellent.

TripAdvisor has also awarded the building a "certificate of excellence" - something typically given to attractions that repeatedly attracted glowing reviews and visitor feedback.

The Shard is one of London’s newer buildings but a famous addition to its cityscape. Picture: Philip Reed

It's not the first-time people have posted bizarre moans on TripAdvisor and slammed London's tourist attractions.

In January this year, visitors to the historic Tower of London moaned the world-famous building was "unsuitable for kids" due to its "bloody past".

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission